WATCH: Wisconsin Protesters Defy Curfew Orders for Third Night

Wauwatosa police and protesters square off for third night of protest. (Twitter Video Screenshot/Kitty Shackleford)
Twitter Video Screenshot/Kitty Shackleford
Bob Price

Protesters in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, took to the streets again Friday night in defiance of a 7 p.m. curfew ordered by city officials. National Guard and local police prepared to enforce the order and declared the protest an “unlawful assembly.”

The Wauwatosa Police Department tweeted a declaration that the protesters gathered in the city following the 7 p.m. curfew constitute an “unlawful assembly.” The tweet states that protesters are being notified of the order.

Police officials say the crowd refused to comply with the orders and officers are moving “compel dispersal.”

Local reporter Ricardo Torres tweeted, “Things are changing quickly in #Wauwatosa.”

The protesters lined up near Wauwatosa’s City Hall. Video shows police launching tear gas in an effort to disperse the “unlawful assembly.”

Police officials tweeted the use of tear gas was in response to officers being struck by bottles thrown by protesters.

Police began making arrests for curfew violations.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.