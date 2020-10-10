1 Dead, 2 in Custody After Shooting at Rally in Denver

One person is reported to be dead and two people are in custody after a shot rang out at what is being called a dueling protest in Denver on Saturday. Police have not confirmed the death but tweeted they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Denver police tweeted they are investigating a homicide that occurred at the Courtyard by the Art Museum in Denver on Saturday afternoon. While police officials did not confirm the death, they tweeted they are investigating the incident as a homicide and have two suspects in custody.

ALERT : Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Courtyard by the Art Museum. 1 victim transported to the hospital their condition is unknown, 1 suspect in custody . pic.twitter.com/1F6NuVlv0F — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 10, 2020

A man live-streaming the event captured the moment of the shooting. At about the same time, a cloud of orange mace can be seen and a gunshot heard. The incident happened with police about 25 yards away. Officers quickly responded and took a man believed to be the shooter into custody.

A video shows a man wearing a “Black Guns Matter” engaging in an argument with the man who is about to be shot. He does not appear to directly involved in the shooting. As the victim walks off-camera to the right, the camera operator turns and captures the victim recoiling from the impact of the shot and falling to the ground.

The Denver Post reports that “a man participating in a ‘Patriot Rally’ that also included a presence of self-described BLM-Antifa protesters, sprayed mace at another man and that man shot him with a handgun.”

Shots fired, looks to be someone on the ground and ambulance on scene. Denver, CO pic.twitter.com/NAkWKTQQQz — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 10, 2020

At this time it is not known which side the alleged shooter or the mace sprayer is on.

In another video, a man near the scene of the shooting yells what sounds like “white supremacist” and then “right in the f*cking dome.”

Amplify the Voice’s view of the scene as gunshots erupt. Someone yells something about “white supremacist,” and “right in the fucking dome” Denver, CO pic.twitter.com/bczKtmpfYD — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 10, 2020

