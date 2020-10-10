BLM Marches Down Florida Sidewalks Crowded with Kids

BLM protesters march along sidewalks with children
Twitter Screenshot @KittyLists
Ildefonso Ortiz

Demonstrators took to the streets in Florida on Saturday marching through sidewalks crowded with children and diners. The protesters chanted “No justice no peace.”

The recent protests have been widely shared on social media following an incident in St. Petersburg, Florida, where protesters surrounded a couple who were dining. Protesters even threatened to punch one of the diners last month.

The protests appear to be a regular sight in St. Petersburg where groups of activists walked down sidewalks apparently filled with diners and children.

Other videos show similar protests in the same area where restaurant employees duck around protesters to deliver food to their customers sitting outside. Some of the individuals in the outdoor patios lift their hands in an apparent show of support or to appease the protesters.

Last month, two customers eating at a sidewalk restaurant called Parkshore Grill showed their opposition to the protesters. This led protesters to immediately surrounded the man and threaten him with physical harm in a confrontation that was captured on video by the Tampa Bay Times.

Despite the numerous recorded incidents, city officials and police officials in St. Petersburg have done little to protect businesses and keep restaurant customers from harassment.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.