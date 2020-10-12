Former Portland Democrat Congressional Candidate: We Brought Down Two Statues

A former Democrat congressional candidate claimed on Twitter to have participated in the toppling of two statues in Portland, Oregon, Sunday night. The former candidate tweeted, “We brought down 2 statues.” During Sunday’s “Day of Rage” event, “peaceful protesters” vandalized buildings and tore down statues of former Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.

“It was so fucking wet tonight,” Amanda Siebe tweeted shortly after midnight Monday morning. “But still, we brought down 2 statues. It was an amazing thing to see those statues fall! Not a damn copper in sight!”

An Indigenous People’s faction of Antifa staged a “Day of Rage” for Sunday night. During the event, vandals tore down two statues honoring the former presidents and smashed windows on a history museum, police station, and multiple downtown Portland businesses, Breitbart News reported.

Siebe, a self-described Berniecrat, ran as a Democrat for Oregon’s 1st Congressional District in the May 19 primary. She finished third in a four-way race garnering 6.7 percent of the vote. Incumbent Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) won the race with nearly 84 percent of the vote. Bonamici now faces Republican challenger Christopher Christensen in the November general election.

Siebe appears to be a regular attendee of the protests and riots in the Portland area.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.