Portland Restaurant Shot At for Being Pro-Police, Says Owner

A Portland restaurant owner says vandals shot and attacked his Heroes American Cafe on Sunday night after they targeted the “pro-police” establishment. Vandals shot holes in two windows and smashed a hole in a third with a baseball bat, according to a local report.

Heroes American Cafe owner John Jackson told The Oregonian his business partner received a threatening phone call targeting their cafes for being “pro-police.” The caller reportedly said they should expect “something” to happen.

Sunday night, something happened. Jackson received a phone call from an employee saying one of his cafes had been hit. Jackson and his wife went to the location and found two front windows shot out and a third smashed, the local newspaper reported.

“It looked like a planned thing because they called us on Thursday and threatened us,” Jackson told the reporter.

KOIN6 reporter Jennifer Dowling covered the attack on Heroes American Cafe and tweeted:

John Jackson: “To the business owners & the people, hang in there. We are all in this together. This type of violence makes no sense. It only hurts the small guys like myself. We are just here providing a service to the community.” #koin6news #PDX #PNW #Oregon #Portland pic.twitter.com/TJVLsYCKy9 — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) October 12, 2020

The Heroes American Cafe has a philosophy of supporting veterans, police, firefighters, and others in the community. According to its website, the company donates a portion of profits to support what it calls local heroes.

Jackson, a Black man who served in the U.S. Army and Marine Corps told Fox News, “I think it’s more psychological. When I first came here [Portland] about 10 years ago, it was one of the most accepting cities that I knew of.”

The restaurant owner told Fox News a tweet from @DublinPDX posted that the Heroes American Cafe gives its profits “to their heroes… cops.” He said the Twitter user utilizes the account to “compile a list of all non-friendly businesses in PDX.” The tweet went further, asking followers to drop a list of names of businesses that are “hanging blue lives garbage in their store or anything else that’s anti the BLM movement.”

The attack on Jackson’s Heroes American Cafe came on the same night that Antifa rioters tore down statues of Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt. The rioters also vandalized and tried to set fire to the Oregon Historical Association and continued on to strike a police station and other businesses in the Portland Downtown area, Breitbart News reported.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.