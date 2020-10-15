Protesters Start Fire in Street near Federal Courthouse, Police Threaten Arrests

Police officials in Portland, Oregon, ordered a crowd to disperse and stop “stoking the flames” as a fire burned in the street near the federal courthouse.

Protesters in Portland set a wooden pallet on fire in the street near the U.S. federal courthouse late Friday night. Around midnight, police officials ordered people to clear the streets and stop building the fire.

I’m am at the Justice center downtown, where a crowd of around 50 has gathered behind the building. Around front, a pallet fire starts in the street #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/C72pUT7axT — Peter (@gravemorgan) October 16, 2020

Protesters also burned an American flag and sprayed graffiti calling for the killing of more cops.

KOIN6 reporter Jennifer Dowling reported the crowd started at about 20 people and grew as the flames increased in intensity.

PPB announcing: “To those gathered around the Justice Center on SW 2nd Avenue: All streets are open to vehicular traffic. You must immediately vacate the roadway and proceed to the sidewalk.” #koin6news #PDX #PNW #Oregon #PortlandProtests #protests pic.twitter.com/YTf5Iy96b2 — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) October 16, 2020

Police eventually moved in and closed off the intersection where the fire burned in the street.

Riot police come out and block the intersection out side the Portland justice center #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/Z5O3O5CKJU — Peter (@gravemorgan) October 16, 2020

A squad of Portland Police Rapid Response Team officers have arrived via riot van to secure the intersection where a bonfire is. #PortlandProtests #PDXprotests #BLACKLIVESMATTER pic.twitter.com/2RDikv9SKT — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) October 16, 2020

A squad of Portland Police Rapid Response Team officers have arrived via riot van to secure the intersection where a bonfire is. #PortlandProtests #PDXprotests #BLACKLIVESMATTER pic.twitter.com/2RDikv9SKT — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) October 16, 2020