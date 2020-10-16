Watch: Protesters Burn U.S. Flag in Portland

Video tweeted from Portland, Oregon, shows protesters burning an American flag in the streets near the U.S. courthouse. The incident took place late Thursday night as protesters built a fire in the middle of the street.

Protesters in Portland set a wooden pallet on fire in the street near the U.S. federal courthouse late Friday night, Breitbart News reported. Around midnight, police ordered people to clear the streets and stop building the fire. While building the fire, a protester walks up and tosses an American flag into the flames.

Antifa rioters started a fire in the middle of the street in downtown Portland tonight. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/9UZQWMS2B0 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 16, 2020

Portland police officers in riot gear ordered the crowd to disperse and stop stoking the flames.

PPB announcing: “To those gathered around the Justice Center on SW 2nd Avenue: All streets are open to vehicular traffic. You must immediately vacate the roadway and proceed to the sidewalk.” #koin6news #PDX #PNW #Oregon #PortlandProtests #protests pic.twitter.com/YTf5Iy96b2 — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) October 16, 2020

Officers eventually cleared the street. They provided cover for the Portland Fire Department to move in and douse the flames.

Fire truck showed up to put out the fire in the street #PDXProtests #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/RKnKPMinwO — Alex Stojanov (@AlexStojanovPDX) October 16, 2020

