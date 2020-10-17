Anti-Cop Protesters Harass Residents of Portland Neighborhood in Late-Night March

PORTLAND, OR - AUGUST 10: Protesters take shelter in the front door of a house near the Portland Police Bureau North Precinct as the homeowners tell passing crowds to take shelter inside during a crowd dispersal on August 10, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Neighborhood residents regularly aid protesters as police …
File (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images
Bob Price

Protesters in Portland, Oregon, moved their march Friday night from downtown to a residential neighborhood on the city’s north side. Protesters chanted, beat drums, and shined strobing flashlights into residents’ windows.

Portland protesters moved to a residential neighborhood on the city’s north side Friday night and harassed people in their homes. A post on Twitter by Andy Ngo shows protesters marching through the neighborhood beating drums and shouting, “Wake up, mother f–ker, wake up!”

Alan Bings tweeted, “Antifa musical foursome “Dimwit” perform their smash hit “Paula Jones” at tonight’s #PortlandRiots after marching with their drum corps through residential neighborhoods. Hard to tell which is worse.”

The late-night protest brought an elderly woman to her front porch to observe those passing by, independent journalist Maranie R. Staab tweeted.

Staab also captured video from the Thursday night protest in the downtown area as a protester in a pink kiddie car took to the streets.

Protesters started fires on the streets and burned an American flag.

