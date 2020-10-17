WATCH: Antifa Mob Attacks Pro-Trump Free Speech Rally at Twitter HQ

A large Antifa mob attacked a group of pro-Trump attendees of a Free Speech Rally held at Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco. One video shows one of the men wearing black bloc sucker-punching one of the event organizers, a Black man. At least two people sustained injuries requiring medical attention during the attack.

About one dozen conservative activists wearing “Make American Great Again” hats staged a Free Speech Rally and Protest on Saturday outside Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters building, the Associated Press reported. The group gathered to protest Twitter’s suppression of conservative speech.

One video shot as the protest fell into chaos shows a group of Antifa antagonists attacking a Black man who appeared to be shielding one of the white conservatives. As the video streams, a man wearing black bloc suddenly appears from the left side of the screen and punches the Black man in the face. The mob continues to chase the two men as they move to a police barricade for protection.

Another angle shows the suddenness of the attack:

Punches thrown as leftists chase a small right wing group behind police barriers. pic.twitter.com/xf0CLJgnEg — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) October 17, 2020

Antifa cheap shot in San Francisco on a black guy. Just an idea says @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/pD1Db7W4RM — CIA-Simulation Warlord (@zerosum24) October 17, 2020

The man later identified himself as Philip Anderson with Team Save America, one of the Free Speech Rally and Protest organizers. He tweeted a photo showing one of his front teeth missing and the other hanging by a thread. “Antifa attacked me for no reason,” he tweeted.

Antifa attacked me for no reason. pic.twitter.com/kDajqqyQ78 — Philip Anderson (@TeamSaveAmerica) October 17, 2020

The AP photo above shows another Team Save America activist being loaded into an ambulance. The activist told the reporter he had been attacked by the counter-protesters.

The AP reported that “several hundred counterprotesters descended on the conservative protesters.

Police in riot gear now separating the two groups. Leftists vastly outnumber the right-wing group. pic.twitter.com/AGpHaMjkJp — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) October 17, 2020

Tensions flaring again. Looks like somebody was knocked to the ground. pic.twitter.com/LnhuqT13dL — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) October 17, 2020

Anderson told the AP these “counterprotester hypocrites” are the reason why he is voting for President Donald Trump.

“I love America, I love this country and I love free speech,” Anderson said.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.