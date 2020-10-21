Portland Chaos: Video Shows Antifa Screaming as Police Retake Streets

ICE agents make arrests outside Portland federal facility. (Twitter Video Screencapture/Andy Ngo)
Twitter Video Screencapture/Andy Ngo
Bob Price

Rioters in Portland, Oregon, gathered outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building late Tuesday night. Federal agents moved in and out of the gated facility to push the crowd back and protect the property. Police made multiple arrests.

As protesters assembled around the ICE facility in Portland, federal agents warned them against engaging in criminal activity, according to a video tweeted by journalist Andy Ngo.

Agents rushed through the gates of the facility repeatedly to keep the crowd at bay and made multiple arrests.

Eventually, federal agents moved onto the streets to move the crowd back and make more arrests.

Ngo tweeted a video of a woman he reports has been arrested seven other times and may have been involved in a previous “statue toppling rampage” in downtown Portland last week.

Arrests continued until the crowd dispersed.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

