Teens Assaulted Trump Supporters in California, Say Police

Two teenagers stand accused of assaulting a group of Trump supporters in Palm Springs, California. The pair were part of a larger group that allegedly punched Trump rally-goers. One allegedly used an airgun several times while targeting a Trump supporter. One of the minors was also in possession of a 9mm pistol magazine.

The incident took place over the weekend when Trump supporters rallied for the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom, the Los Angeles Times reported. A group of teenagers reportedly rode in a vehicle as they passed by, shouting insults.

After parking, several teens got out of the vehicle and reportedly punched Trump supporters. One of the adults chased two teens identified by the LA Times only as males aged 13 and 15, who ran toward a nearby Home Depot. One of the teens punched the man in the head while the other pulled out a weapon that was later determined to be an airgun. The LA Times notes the teen “struck the man multiple times.” The newspaper does not specify if the teen swung or fired the airgun to strike the man. The man was able to hold the teens down until police arrived. Two other demonstrators were also listed as victims in the alleged assault.

Police found a Glock 9mm magazine when they searched the 15-year-old. The 13-year-old was arrested “on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and battery with serious bodily injury.”

The assault is the first of its kind against Trump supporters in Palm Springs, local news outlets note.

