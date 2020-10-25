Protesters Target Suburbs in Washington State

Antifa protesters took to the streets of two Washington State suburban communities Saturday night. The black bloc protesters (wearing all black) were on the streets of the Seattle suburbs of Bellevue and Bainbridge Island.

Protesters carried umbrellas as shields as they marched down the streets.

A citizen reporter and video journalist taped a scene and tweeted “Antifa harass individuals sitting in their vehicles.”

A woman in her vehicle cries out of fear as Antifa and BLM march by. Antifa harass individuals sitting in their vehicles. pic.twitter.com/HStlkG6YjT — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) October 25, 2020

Protesters walked through the streets of downtown Bellevue which included residential housing.

The group just passed by City Hall and is now headed west on NE 4th. pic.twitter.com/a99j6krmda — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) October 25, 2020

Black bloc protesters gathered earlier near a wedding party in the city park.

BELLEVUE: Only in Washington State is there an antifa gathering right next to a wedding. #seattleprotests #bellevueprotests pic.twitter.com/IWbGWRMYwG — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) October 25, 2020

Bellevue Washington police officials tweeted a video of the marchers in Downtown Park when they stopped on Main Street. Police reported the protesters were “making noise.”

The group has stopped on Main St. They are making noise. pic.twitter.com/OeexXvrBow — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) October 25, 2020

Journalist Katie Daviscourt recorded a video and tweeted, “Antifa starts barking like rabid animals.”

HAPPENING NOW: Antifa Militants and BLM are marching through Downtown Bellevue. Antifa starts barking like rabid animals. #seattleprotests #bellevueprotests pic.twitter.com/l8YHu9MFDa — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) October 25, 2020

Bellevue PD videoed a confrontation when some of the protestors “came upon a lone counter-demonstrator.”

There was a minor confrontation when the group of protestors came upon a lone counter-demonstrator. Officers are standing by to make sure everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/STjO6Y2joA — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) October 25, 2020

They also reported a band of protesters that continued to march through the streets and one of them was seen “tagging the roadway with spray paint.”

The group continues to march in the middle of the streets. One is tagging the roadway with spray paint. We have made one arrest for Driving with a Suspended License. pic.twitter.com/GXB57rd4P5 — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) October 25, 2020

Young women dressed in heels and cocktail dresses joined the marchers and “chanted in support of BLM.”

Intoxicated females on a “girls night out” joined the march and chanted in support of BLM. pic.twitter.com/v2BGanEEJY — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) October 25, 2020

Daviscourt reported that residents living on the street showed their “distaste for Antifa, throw projectiles at them, and start cheering for Police Officers.” She said they also assaulted a member of the press. As the group marched by the residents they shouted, “Fire, fire, gentrifier.”

A lot of things happening in this video: 1. Residents in the community show their distaste for Antifa, throw projectiles at them, and start cheering for Police Officers. 2. Antifa assaults press and steals his hat. pic.twitter.com/9VJ8CCelfR — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) October 25, 2020

Earlier in the evening, City of Bellevue Mayor Lynne Robinson declared a civil emergency in the area “where demonstrations from multiple, opposing groups were reported.”

Mayor Robinson has declared a civil emergency in the city and signed an emergency order prohibiting weapons. The public is advised to avoid the downtown area. https://t.co/VvCaSl65O3 — Bellevue, Washington (@bellevuewa) October 25, 2020

Robinson signed an emergency order banning the possession of enumerated “objects which can be used for infliction of bodily harm or damage to property if possessed with the intent to cause harm to persons or property.”

Objects spelled out in the emergency order included: rocks, bottles, pipes, bats, clubs, chains, sharpened objects, paintballs, shields, skateboards, and other items.

Firearms were specifically excluded in the emergency order but it also prohibited “discharging any firearms in the restricted area.” The order exempted peace officers or military personnel “engaged in the performance of their official duties.”

Bellevue PD warned protestors, “The City of Bellevue welcomes peaceful demonstrations,” but warned, “We do not tolerate lawlessness.”

Organizers say they plan to stage a protest in Bellevue’s Downtown Park at 6 pm this evening. Please avoid the area and stay safe. The City of Bellevue welcomes peaceful demonstrations. We do not tolerate lawlessness. — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) October 24, 2020

Protesters counter to the black bloc chanted “back the blue” and protesters yelled back at them: “fascists.” Someone yelled, “The babies are back!,” and asked, “How are ya’ll babies doing?”

Brave patriots stand strong against Antifa Militants and chant “back the blue.” #seattleprotests #bellevueprotests pic.twitter.com/ll32cYphdJ — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) October 25, 2020

City residents both praised and criticized Mayor Robinson’s decision to issue the emergency order.

Yea my parents were so scared, they… stayed in the house like usual and watched the new SNL with Adele.. the horror This would be a good time to have a Council-Mayor City, and get a Charter, so we can avoid this nonsense and get 11 councilmembers who don’t panic and do work. — Chris from Bellevue WA (@Chris425WA) October 25, 2020

The mayor later lifted the emergency order at 11 p.m. The police department said they were “thankful for a peaceful event.”

The crowd has dispersed and we are thankful for a peaceful event. Have a good night everyone. — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) October 25, 2020

Protesters on Saturday night also traveled to Bainbridge Island, a small city of approximately 25,000 in western Washington State.

Someone who grew up near Bainbridge Island tweeted, “It’s [sic] sucks that they are terrorizing the community with nonsense that has lost it’s [sic] purpose.”

I grew up not too far from Bainbridge Island. It’s sucks that they are terrorizing the community with nonsense that has lost it’s purpose. — Happy Nana (@debrich2012) October 25, 2020

Twitter user Kitty Shackleford tweeted, “I feel like they’re going out of their way to go to richer areas today.”

Also a separate protest going on where BLM has no place, in Bainbridge Island, WA tonight. “Race Equity Task Force Rally.” I feel like they’re going out of their way to go to richer areas today.

Stream (not much going on, kind of just posting for WA bros) https://t.co/YS0UdUzhyo pic.twitter.com/37O8bYgabd — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 25, 2020

Another tweet warned that protests were planned for “a high end community in the portland [sic] area. Coordinated attacks”

Same in the Portland area. BLM scheduled an invasion of Lake Oswego a high end community in the portland area.

Coordinated attacks — Wuhan bat Narwhal Horn Simarilian (@simarilian) October 25, 2020

BLM has a scheduled invasion of Lake Oswego for Sunday at 1:00 pm PT, Breitbart News reported. Lake Oswego is an affluent neighborhood located south of Portland and surrounding the 405-acre Oswego lake.

“We are going to f— sh— up” BLM-antifa are promoting this event for Sunday, 25 Oct. in Lake Oswego, a wealthy suburb near Portland. #antifa pic.twitter.com/tzOXoGRyDO — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 24, 2020

