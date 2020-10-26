Protesters Begin Looting and Attacking Vehicles in Philadelphia

Philadelphia rioters vandalize and loot vehicles.
Twitter Video Screenshot
Bob Price

Rioters in Philadelphia begin looting and vandalizing random vehicles Monday night. The riots followed the shooting of an armed Black man who chased officers with a knife.

Protests are turning violent in multiple parts of the city after two police officers were forced to defend themselves from a man wielding a knife during a domestic situation, Breitbart News reported.

Video tweeted from Philadelphia shows people on the streets of Philadelphia breaking into vehicles and vandalizing property.

Earlier reports showed rioters attacking a police line with shields up who have been attacked with buckets of paint, wooden pallets, bricks, and other objects.

Looters are seen running away with as much as they can carry from stores in West Philadelphia.

Protests are turning violent in multiple parts of the City of Brotherly Love after two police officers were forced to defend themselves from a man wielding a knife during a domestic situation, Breitbart News reported.

