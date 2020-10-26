Watch: Protest Turns Violent After Cops Shoot Man Armed with Knife in Philadelphia

Protests in multiple parts of Philadelphia turned violent on Monday night after two police officers shot a Black man armed with a knife. Protesters took to the streets shortly after a video showing the chasing police with a knife was shot and killed.
Protests are turning violent in multiple parts of the City of Brotherly Love after two police officers were forced to defend themselves from a man wielding a knife during a domestic situation, Breitbart News reported. A video tweeted by OSI News shows chaos breaking out as protesters attack police officers.
Now in Philly as several groups protest in different parts of the city. #Philly #BLM #BLMprotest #PoliceShooting pic.twitter.com/NROSIBguzf
— OSI News (@osiworldnews) October 27, 2020
Another video shows a line of police officers with shields up who have been attacked with buckets of paint, wooden pallets, bricks, and other objects.
Philadelphia, PA pic.twitter.com/2AI227p18O
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 27, 2020
Philadelphia, PA – activate the guard NOW. #Philly pic.twitter.com/9dJZulG3Uo
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 27, 2020
What the fuck. It looks like they’re throwing bricks at the police. I can’t tell for sure. #Philly pic.twitter.com/Bd1KYLPXbP
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 27, 2020
Protesters are yelling at anyone carrying cameras as violence and looting continue. Protesters are equating journalists and police.
#Philly Philadelphia, PA pic.twitter.com/ngRieZKkyk
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 27, 2020
Possible looting #Philly Philadelphia, PA pic.twitter.com/QurLj0AIS5
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 27, 2020
Mixed messaging …
Approximately 100 demonstrators remain as police continue dispersal efforts. Still taking projectiles. pic.twitter.com/chVQxsmPMH
— Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 27, 2020
In another part of Philadelphia, another group took to the streets and began smashing store windows, ABC6 in Philadelphia reported.
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. More information will be provided as additional facts are obtained.
