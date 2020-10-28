REPORT: Philadelphia Police Leader Orders No Response for Burglary, Theft Calls During Riots

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton reportedly issued a stand-down order to officers. The order states that officers will respond to “priority calls only” and excludes burglary and theft complaints. The order came during the second night of rioting after the police shooting of an armed Black man.

Fox29 Philadelphia reporter Steve Keeley tweeted a report he obtained from “extremely frustrated” police officers and commanders about an order from the city’s deputy police commissioner amounting to a stand-down order. The order from Commissioner Singleton (CAR-2) says “Philadelphia police will respond to “priority” calls only. “This means no calls for disturbance, a missing person, stolen vehicle, burglary, or theft will be answered,” the order states.

Breaking: OBTAINED BY FOX29 NEWS. Directive from @PhillyPolice executive team. Extremely frustrated officers, both patrol&commanders told me overnight they were”ordered to NOT arrest looters just disperse them”. ‘CAR-2’ is Deputy Police Commissioner Melvin Singleton @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/HVjryECnrv — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 28, 2020

The order came during the city’s second night of rioting and looting following the officer-involved shooting of Walter Wallace, Jr. An eyewitness video shows officers shot Wallace as he chased officers around a car and approached them while brandishing a knife.

Singleton works directly for Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. During a video press conference on Tuesday. Outlaw classified those arrested for looting on Monday night as having received “burglary” charges.

Keeley tweeted the order “leaves no deterrent to looting.”

Yesterday when police announced the number of arrests in the Mon-Tues looting,charges were for “burglary”. And in the directive, @phillypolice point out no calls for burglary will be responded to by the dept.&officers think that leaves no deterrent to stop looting @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/2AyhIyV7O7 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 28, 2020

Mayor Jim Kenney appointed Commissioner Outlaw in February 2020 as the first Black woman to head the city’s police department. For more than two years prior to that, she was the first Black woman to serve as chief of the Portland, Oregon, Police Bureau.

Outlaw reported during Tuesday’s press conference that 76 of the 91 arrests made on Monday night and Tuesday morning were for burglary charges — including three people found carrying firearms.

The number of arrests from Tuesday night’s more intense rioting and looting is not yet known.

As the rioting began Tuesday night, Philadelphia police officials tweeted a warning.

*Alert* A large crowd of appx 1000 is looting businesses in the area of Castor and Aramingo. Avoid the area — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) October 28, 2020

Looters did not avoid the area.

CBSN Philly tweeted that police commanders said the night had “rapidly gone down” and called it a “total loss.”

Phila. Police commanders say the situation has “rapidly gone downhill” along Aramingo Ave. — a “total loss,” they say, from looting. Chopper 3 shows video of demonstrators & police at 52nd and Chestnut. As of this post, no injuries to police tonight. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/cPjyAqSpys — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) October 28, 2020

Helicopter coverage of Tuesday night’s looting showed no police presence as rioters marched freely through numerous stores including a Walmart, where it appeared the entire inventory of big-screen televisions was stolen, Breitbart News reported.

This needs some Bennie Hill music. This is an absolute shit show. They don’t even care if they leave with the merch they just stole, cars are crashing into each other. What the ever living fuck. Philadelphia, PA #Philly pic.twitter.com/mXpOwkG3PK — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 28, 2020

Looters remained undeterred by any law enforcement presence as they ransacked and vandalized the store. They went as far as breaking water pipes in the ceiling causing flooding throughout the store.

Security took us to get a look inside the Walmart. He says looters broke in through the roof and broke the water pipes which have now COMPLETELY flooded the entire store, end to end&front to back. And it is STILL being looted out back&side doors. ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/UFTOnqS06E — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 28, 2020

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.