Portland Antifa Steals, Burns U.S. Flag from Vancouver Driver

Antifa burns an American flag after stealing it from a pickup truck in Vancouver, Washington. (Twitter Video Screenshot)
Bob Price

A large group of Antifa protesters marching through a Vancouver, Washington business district stole a U.S. flag from the back of a pickup truck passing by. The protesters proceeded to burn the stolen flag.

Portland Antifa protesters crossed the Columbia River into suburban Vancouver, Washington, Friday night. During the event, protesters harassed restaurant patrons and assaulted residents on the street, Breitbart News reported.

As they marched down the street, Antifa protesters noticed a white pickup truck with a U.S. flag mounted in the truck’s bed. They attacked the truck as the driver attempted to turn around. Video shows they stole the flag from the back of his truck.

After stealing the flag, protesters burned it in the street, another video shows.

Later, protesters harassed and attacked patrons in a downtown dining and entertainment district. The protesters assaulted one man on the street — kicking him as he fell to the ground.

Additional videos show the fight spreading to others outside a restaurant across the street.

Before attacking restaurant patrons, Antifa harassed other businesses in the district. The owner of one business came out and tried to move people away from his store.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

