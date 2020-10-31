WATCH: Portland Antifa Invades Vancouver — Attacks Restaurant Patrons

A large group of Antifa protesters from Portland, Oregon, crossed the river into Vancouver, Washington, and attacked patrons of local restaurants. Protesters carried Antifa, and Black Lives Matter flags and signs.

A “large mob of BLM-antifa from Portland are marching through Vancouver, Wash,” journalist Andy Ngô tweeted. “They’ve attacked bar patrons on the way & confronted people at their homes.”

“Burn it down!” Large mob of BLM-antifa from Portland are marching through Vancouver, Wash. They’ve attacked bar patrons on the way & confronted people at their homes. pic.twitter.com/xhi3jUJS25 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 31, 2020

As the group entered a business district lined with restaurants and bars, Antifa brutally assaulted a man — kicking him repeatedly as he fell to the ground.

They brutally jumped this man earlier in #Vancouver Washington. He was on the ground and a group of people kicked him repeatedly. https://t.co/Wg2XdDHwFh pic.twitter.com/lzT01wFNfF — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 31, 2020

Another view of the vicious attack shows Vancouver residents coming to the man’s aid before he became seriously injured by Antifa.

BLM-antifa from Portland attack Vancouver, Wash. residents during their march through the city. pic.twitter.com/TkgnMjLUzX — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 31, 2020

Additional videos show the fight spreading to others outside a restaurant across the street.

Pt 2 of Antifa fighting with locals in #Vancouver tonight pic.twitter.com/z52heSKitD — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 31, 2020

They’re now trying to harass armed men outside a bail bonds place #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/fZSFzb0l6F — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 31, 2020

Before attacking restaurant patrons, Antifa harassed other businesses in the district. The owner of one business came out and tried to move people away from his store.

This was earlier right before the fight, the bar owner came out and yelled at Antifa not to fuck with his store and to get out of there. Antifa responds in predictable ways. #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/1QPFWLJYEO — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 31, 2020

Protesters eventually moved on to harass an armed man standing guard outside a bail bond business in Vancouver.

They’re now trying to harass armed men outside a bail bonds place #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/fZSFzb0l6F — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 31, 2020

Police eventually arrived and surrounded the district in an effort to restore peace.

Massive police presence, streamers say cops have the area surrounded. #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/HNQgJm0AGU — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 31, 2020

This appears to be part of a continuing strategy of Antifa and BLM to harass patrons of businesses and restaurants as proclaimed by a woman leading a BLM protest in Seattle, Breitbart News reported.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.