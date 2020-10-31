WATCH: Shots Fired After SUV Rammed by Antifa Truck Protest in Vancouver, Washington

Shots were fired after a SUV and an Antifa Pickup truck stand off in the middle of a Vancouver, Washington, neighborhood street. (Twitter Video Screenshot)
Bob Price

Antifa protesters attacked an SUV in a residential area of Vancouver, Washington, during a protest late Friday. The driver used pepper spray as he escaped the rock-throwing crowd. Later, a pickup truck reportedly driven by Antifa blocked the path of the SUV. During the SUV’s escape, a passenger appears to fire two shots into the air before fleeing.

“Shoot them,” an Antifa protester screams after the two vehicles collided. “Shoot those mother-f*ckers.”

A video shows the faceoff between the SUV and the truck. The SUV driver spins his tires as he attempts to push the Antifa truck back. He then backs away.

As he turns around, the passenger rolls down his window and appears to fire two warning shots into the air. “I got your license plate,” someone yells as he drives away.

This incident occurred after another confrontation between this driver and the Antifa protesters. During the initial attack, the driver appears to fire pepper spray at people around his SUV.

As he pulls away, protesters begin throwing rocks at the vehicle. The sound of multiple rocks striking the SUV can be heard in the video.

In a separate incident, Antifa stole a U.S. flag from the back of a pickup truck. The protesters then set the flag on fire in the streets, Breitbart News reported.

