Antifa Protester Screams at Police, ‘I Hope All of Your Children Get Raped and Killed’

Woman screams "I hope all of your children get raped and killed" at NYPD officers. (Twitter Video Screenshot/Drew Hernandez)
Twitter Video Screenshot/Drew Hernandez
Bob Price

Antifa protesters in New York City went off on police after being ordered to disperse. One woman screamed, “I hope all of your children get raped and killed!”

Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters took to the streets of New York City this weekend. The crowd became unruly after NYPD officers declared the event unlawful and ordered people to disperse.

One particularly incensed woman screamed, “I hope all of your children get raped and killed!” Lives Matter producer Drew Hernandez tweeted.

“You’re a f**king disgrace,” she yelled as she walked back from the line.

Others joined her in calling for the death of police officers. “The only good cop is a dead cop,” multiple people in the crowd yelled.

The same woman is later seen screaming at leaders of the march, saying, “It was not a success. You didn’t do shit! And you’re scared to get arrested.”

Another woman screamed, “What the f**k are you doing here? Go fight real crime, you f**king pathetic pussies!”

Violence broke out after police officers declared the event to be an unlawful assembly and began to make arrests. The order came after protesters blocked the streets and refused to move back on the sidewalks.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.