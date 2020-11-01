Antifa Protesters Shine Lights into Homes Shouting ‘Wake Up, Mother F**ckers’

Antifa protesters harassed residents of mid-rise homes in Vancouver, Washington, after police declared their “anti-capitalist,” “anti-police” event in Portland to be a riot. Antifa quickly left the northeast Portland business and residential area to cross the Columbia River into suburban Vancouver.

The Antifa group marched through the residential area late Saturday night shining lights into windows, beating drums, and shouting at the residents to “wake up mother-f*cker, wake up,” as seen in the tweet from journalist Andy Ngo.

BLM-antifa protesters from Portland march through a residential area of Vancouver, Wash. & shine lights into people’s home. They chant for the “mother f—kers” to wake up. #antifa pic.twitter.com/ce2QfaEFBk — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 1, 2020

The disrupters also went through a business district and smashed windows with a skateboard. In some cities, skateboards have been declared dangerous weapons by authorities.

Antifa-BLM from Portland are marching through Vancouver, Wash. and smashing windows using skateboards. Police aren’t responding. #antifa pic.twitter.com/UgGPesm9qX — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 1, 2020

Antifa rioters (from Portland) in Vancouver, Wash. are walking around and trying to break business windows. pic.twitter.com/kFJ68JjAlr — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 1, 2020

Another video shows a group of Antifa protesters marching into a Vancouver residential neighborhood carrying Antifa and BLM flags. A group of counter-protesters carried a Thin Blue Line flag to support police.

BLM-antifa shut down the road in Vancouver, Wash. A person wearing a clown mask waves an antifa flag. pic.twitter.com/MLwO7qDQtF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 1, 2020

BLM and Antifa protesters are increasingly taking protests from the business districts into residential neighborhoods and suburban communities, Breitbart News reports.

In Portland, Antifa protesters began rioting in a northeast business district. After police declared the demonstration to be a riot, the rioters quickly moved into nearby residential streets.

The night before, Antifa and BLM protesters moved from Portland to the neighboring suburb of Vancouver, Washington, and attacked restaurant patrons and harassed drivers in residential streets.

