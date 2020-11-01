Antifa-BLM Protesters Take Over Roads, Harass Drivers in Portland Suburb

Antifa-BLM protesters took over roads and harassed drivers in a Portland suburb during a protest Saturday night.

As they approached the main highway, one of the protest leaders with a bullhorn yelled, “White people to the front.”

They’re approaching the freeway with cops ahead. BLM calls for “White people to the front. Shields to the front” #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/5lRAEIJc6z — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) November 1, 2020

Antifa and BLM are marching through Vancouver, WA pic.twitter.com/YCtExiGWGZ — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) November 1, 2020

The protestors blocked thoroughfares and stopped vehicles as they tried to proceed to their destination.

A person wearing a clown mask carried a Black Lives Matter and an anti-fascist flag.

BLM-antifa shut down the road in Vancouver, Wash. A person wearing a clown mask waves an antifa flag. pic.twitter.com/MLwO7qDQtF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 1, 2020

Drivers honked at the black bloc protesters walking on the highway and at others facing off with drivers.

BLM blocking vehicles on the road and harassing drivers

(common sense conservative YT https://t.co/zgo245xFEt)#Vancouverpic.twitter.com/hUgSDd7Gkm — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) November 1, 2020

A group of patriots carrying Trump and American flags walked behind Antifa and BLM protesters but stayed on the side of the highway.

A white female in a red bandana approached them and asked them to get in her brother’s car. One of the patriots replied, “You fixin’ to rob us.”

The Patriot group is tailing BLM & Antifa as they try to get on the freeway. #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/GZSKvgqcvI — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) November 1, 2020

Journalist Kitty Shackleford reported that “All these people who don’t even live there are running amok in the streets of #Vancouver.”

Another car incident. All these people who don’t even live there are running amok in the streets of #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/doBIXEk0E1 — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) November 1, 2020

One of the protesters claimed a driver caught in the blocked streets “had a gun out.” The protestors continued on their way without incident.

Supposedly a dude was hanging out of his car with a handgun. #Vancouverpic.twitter.com/WZVPA17PTE — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) November 1, 2020

The protesters met earlier in the evening for a vigil for Kevin Peterson, Jr. Trump and Blue Lives Matter supporters were there to greet them.

Group of #antifa from Portland continue their protest in support of Kevin Peterson in Vancouver, WA. Peterson was shot dead this week by deputies after firing rounds at them during a chase. His social media is filled w/posts glorifying violent criminality. pic.twitter.com/ObaS0uUZ3L — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 1, 2020

