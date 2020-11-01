Watch: Antifa Protester Taunts Police — Flees in Fear as Cops Approach

An Antifa protester in New York walked towards a band of police and taunted them. When the cops started to steadily walk towards him, he got scared and ran away — nearly being struck by a vehicle as he fled.

A protester walked up to NYPD officers during a weekend protest and loudly clapped his hands in an apparent effort to provoke the officers. He then fled as officers turned in his direction and had to dodge moving vehicles in order to get away. He almost got hit by a car in the intersection.

NYC: BLM/ANTIFA rioter calls out a police officer then runs away in fear when the officer points him out for an arrest pic.twitter.com/almhgzEPZb — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 1, 2020

Almost got run over smh — Unrattled (@DocFeelgd) November 1, 2020

Here are some of the comments to the video in the Twitter post:

The guy laughing made it so much better. — GT (@GT_Blue18) November 1, 2020

I was waiting for him to slip and bust his ass. Would have made the video 100% better — (@LotusBlossom44) November 1, 2020

Look at how he runs, lmfao. — Sir William Phisterbottum, III ❌ (@phisterbottum) November 1, 2020

Same energy pic.twitter.com/6BqcM6qWSK — Sir William Phisterbottum, III ❌ (@phisterbottum) November 1, 2020

Cowards. Every one of them! — Livin’ the Dream!! (Joe) (@DogLuvrInDaHaus) November 1, 2020

wow what a wuss, all bark no bite — Angelov317 (@angelov317) November 1, 2020

ran like a chicken — Mikēl Strømmen (@mikel_strmnn) November 1, 2020 All bark no bite, Antifa cant fight — Free Your Mind (@RealFYM) November 1, 2020

Lol and in his mind he was a Hero! — TlhTN (@TLynne65) November 1, 2020

Another commenter took a different tone when addressing the incident.

For this to be permitted to continually go on for months where these people are never arrested or charged—there is a very deep seated, dark & sinister conspiracy going on behind the curtains involving mayors, governors, and DAs of these cities. @FBI should be investigating. — הרוח של שמשון (@spiritofsamson) November 1, 2020

The New York Post reported that police encountered anti-Trump protesters, and there were at least three arrests. Anti-Trump demonstrators met in Madison Square Park. Their plan was to greet pro-Trump caravans driving through New York prior to this week’s presidential election.

Lana Shadwick is a writer and legal analyst for Breitbart News. She is a trial lawyer who previously served as a prosecutor and family court associate judge in Texas. You can reach Shadwick at Lana@LanaShadwick.com.