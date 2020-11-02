Protesters Chant, ‘Fascist F**ks, Your Lives Don’t Matter,’ in NYC

Protesters in New York City marched through the streets chanting “Fascist f*cks, your lives don’t matter.” The march later turned violent after police declared it to be an unlawful assembly and ordered them out of the street.

“Black lives matter, Black lives matter,” the protesters marching behind a United Against Racism and Fascism, NYC banner chanted. “Fascist f*cks, your lives don’t matter.

“Fascist f—ks, your lives don’t matter” Antifa protesters chant in the street at NYC antifa demonstration that quickly turned violent. Video by @FromKalen: pic.twitter.com/PKMlurxYZ7 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 1, 2020

The group carried signs claiming to be from the Freedom Socialist Party.

In the middle of the far-left radicals pic.twitter.com/yIGwMUeUfp — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) November 1, 2020

Police moved in and declared the march to be an unlawful assembly because they marched in the street. Officials ordered the protesters back onto the sidewalks.

NYC: One of multiple warnings to disperse out of the street today from NYPD before arrests were made pic.twitter.com/hDqR5nqd7O — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 1, 2020

A skirmish broke out between police and protesters who failed to disperse when ordered to do so. Officers made multiple arrests.

NYC: Far-left radicals fail to March on sidewalk. NYPD makes multiple arrests. Radicals and NYPD face-off. pic.twitter.com/9sWc6Ah3mP — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) November 1, 2020

Another video shows the brawl between protesters and police expanding as multiple people are arrested.

NYC: Antifa and BLM brawl against the NYPD after being warned to disperse from blocking the streets Multiple arrests being made pic.twitter.com/7wZxdnRbGX — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 1, 2020

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.