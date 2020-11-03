Watch: DC Protester Says She Will ‘Wipe Bloody P*ssy’ with Bible

Ildefonso Ortiz

As tensions continue to rise in Washington, D.C., protesters are verbally clashing with others. One outspoken woman yelled at a street preacher, stating she would wipe her “bloody” vagina with the Bible.

A masked white woman can be seen confronting a Black street preacher yelling, “I’m gonna wipe my bloody p*ssy with your Bible papers.”

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com

