WATCH: Antifa Steals Phone of Man Filming Portland Residential Neighborhood Protest

Video from Portland, Oregon, on election night shows an Antifa member assaulting and stealing the phone of a man filming the protest. The man tries to chase down the thief but is restrained by others from the Antifa group.

A video tweeted by journalist Andy Ngo on election night shows an Antifa protest marching through a Stumptown residential neighborhood. The video shows a man screaming, “Don’t touch me” as he is apparently assaulted by one of the protesters.

Portland: BLM-antifa confront random man recording their protest. They suddenly accuse him of being a fascist. They steal his phone. He pleads for it back. pic.twitter.com/olekGCvTH4 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 4, 2020

Suddenly, the attacker steals the cell phone. The thief runs away and the man chases him.

After tackling the thief, other protesters pull him off and allow the thief to escape.

As the group surrounds him, he begs, “I’ll leave, I’ll leave. Give me my phone.”

“I will apologize, just give me my phone,” he continues.

The video ends before a final outcome is known.

Groups of armed protesters were seen marching through residential neighborhoods Tuesday night in Portland, Breitbart News reported.

As the groups entered the residential streets they shouted, “No good cops — No good President.” Some were seen carrying weapons, KOIN6 reporter Jennifer Dowling tweeted.

Other tweets showed multiple armed protesters acting as “security.”

