Watch: Protesters Get Violent with NYC Police

Post-election protesters in New York City fought with police officers on Wednesday night. Video captures the chaos that ensued as officers attempted to make arrests.

Protesters in New York City became violent Wednesday night. They began burning piles of trash on street corners, videos tweeted by journalist Kitty Shackleford revealed.

Police confronted protesters on the street and a fight broke out as NYPD officers attempted to arrest one man.

NYPD arresting protestors from Wash Sq after forcing their way into crowd at Christopher St & Greenwich. “Start grabbing them, they’re collars,” an officer shouts. LRAD is now deployed. https://t.co/9EB9GpHADs pic.twitter.com/woFvsqab2m — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) November 5, 2020

Autonomous protestors and press around Leroy and 7th Ave from Washington Sq are attacked, beaten, kettled and shoved by NYPD. pic.twitter.com/YOhKOYEjqp — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) November 5, 2020

Police eventually contain the protesters and attempt to make an arrest. As they do, protesters attempt to retrieve their suspect and a brawl ensues.

Police begin to mass arrest kettled group at 5th and 8th St. Protestors, packed like sardines, are beaten and arrested while onlooking officers laugh. pic.twitter.com/TCwVzFiRed — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) November 5, 2020

Hundreds of officers poured into the area and secured the scene — lining up protesters along a wall.

Kettle released at 5th and 8th after a long stand off between cops and protestors, backs against the wall. pic.twitter.com/0hdPuPwF6z — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) November 5, 2020

Protesters shouted “No more presidents” and “No Cops, no KKK, no fascist USA.”

In another incident, police reportedly arrested at least four people as more fights broke out.

Bike cops tackled and arrested people. Unclear what precipitated. At least 4-5 arrests. Unclear how many. pic.twitter.com/gSInCvHZvV — Sydney Pereira (@sydneyp1234) November 5, 2020

