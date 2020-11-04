WATCH: Woman Spits in NYC Cop’s Face, Screams ‘F*ck You, Fascist’

Video from New York City shows a female protester spitting in a police officer’s face after screaming obscenities at him. The officer arrested the woman after she appeared to assault him by spitting in his face.

A video tweeted by New York Post reporters Elizabeth Meryl Rosner shows police officers facing off with a group of protesters during an incident on Wednesday night in New York City. One of the officers is seen standing in front of a woman who begins screaming in his face.

Actions like this will not be tolerated. Agitators who commit these acts will be arrested. https://t.co/oxew6gYNCI — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 5, 2020

“Are you ready to f*cking die for this?” she screams at the officer as the camera moves into audio range. “F*ck you, fascist,” the woman shouts while moving directly into the officer’s face.

Officials later identified the woman as 24-year-old Devina Singh, the New York Post reported.

She back up for a second and then lunges back into the officer’s face, again shouting, “Fuck you, fascist.”

As the officer attempts to pull his COVID-19 protective mask over his nose, Singh lunges forward again spitting directly into the officer’s face.

She again retreats to the wall. After a brief pause, the officer grabs Singh and puts her on the ground. He places her under arrest, presumably for assaulting a police officer.

Other officers move bicycles into position to protect the officer while he makes the arrest.

Rosner reported another protester yelled, “You don’t attack a woman!” as he places her in custody.

Another tense standoff occurred a few moments later. Officers continued to make arrests.

The New York Post article also reported that a police chief was slugged by one of the protesters on Wednesday night.

During the melee, NYPD officers found a taser, two knives, and M80s while working the protests.

By press time, the NYPD reported making more than 20 arrests.

We appreciate and value the importance of freedom of speech. Our top priority is and always will be safety. We have arrested more than 20 individuals who attempted to hijack a peaceful protest by lighting fires, throwing garbage and eggs in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/5SzZ6lDWEz — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 5, 2020

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.