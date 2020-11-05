Armed Protester Arrested and Explosive Devices Recovered, Say Portland Police

Portland Unified Command officials report the arrest of an armed protester during Wednesday night’s post-election riot. Officers seized a loaded rifle and what they describe as an improvised explosive device (IED). The protester also allegedly wore body armor with ballistic plates.
Police in Portland declared a riot on Wednesday night after vandals began smashing windows on businesses and carrying out other acts of violence.
Damage at the Starbucks at Pioneer Courthouse Square. 10:40 PM #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/moPgF9ILAX
— Corry Young (@photocorry) November 5, 2020
Looks like some windows were broken at the Roseland Theater building as well. #koin6news #pdx #pnw #riot #portland #Oregon pic.twitter.com/CX9fhPgg0n
— Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) November 5, 2020
One man allegedly threw what was initially reported as being a Molotov cocktail at police. Officials later revised the allegation and said it was fireworks thrown at an officer.
Unified Command: 9 p.m. video update. We will be providing video updates throughout the night.
Stay informed.
Follow:@PortlandPolice @PoliciaPortland @MultCoSO @ORStatePolice pic.twitter.com/sij831zfck
— Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) November 5, 2020
Loaded rifle seized in arrest. Deputies arrested a man believed to have thrown a Molotov cocktail at PPB officers. Deps. seized a rifle w/ a full magazine. They also recovered add’l magazines, commercial grade fireworks, a knife & spray paint cans. Arrest info to come later. pic.twitter.com/8kERARSSQw
— Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) November 5, 2020
Officials later clarified their initial comments regarding the seizure.
Unified Command: 11 p.m. video update. We will be providing video updates throughout the night.
Stay informed.
Follow:@PortlandPolice @PoliciaPortland @MultCoSO @ORStatePolice pic.twitter.com/9HoYSwijCQ
— Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) November 5, 2020
