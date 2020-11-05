Armed Protester Arrested and Explosive Devices Recovered, Say Portland Police

Photos: Multnomah County Sheriff's Office
Portland Unified Command officials report the arrest of an armed protester during Wednesday night’s post-election riot. Officers seized a loaded rifle and what they describe as an improvised explosive device (IED). The protester also allegedly wore body armor with ballistic plates.

Police in Portland declared a riot on Wednesday night after vandals began smashing windows on businesses and carrying out other acts of violence.

One man allegedly threw what was initially reported as being a Molotov cocktail at police. Officials later revised the allegation and said it was fireworks thrown at an officer.

Officials later clarified their initial comments regarding the seizure.

