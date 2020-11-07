Biden Rally Woman Screams ‘Blue Lives Do Not Matter, Blue Lives Don’t Exist’ at Cop

A woman screams “Blue lives do not matter,” during a Biden-Harris rally in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon. The woman directed her rage at a Los Angeles police officer wearing a Thin Blue Line flag on his uniform.

“Blue lives don’t exist,” the woman screams in a video tweeted by videographer Tomas Morales on Saturday afternoon. “Blue lives don’t matter. Blue lives do not matter.”

The woman directed her rage at one of the police officers wearing a Thin Blue Line flag on the front of his uniform.

She then called the officer a Blue Lives Matter protester.

“The Blue Lives Matter protester right here,” she shouted at a supervisor. “You put him in the very front, on purpose. You know what you did. You know exactly what you did.”

She then called the flag on the officer’s chest, “hate speech.”

Other protesters at the Biden-Harris rally in Los Angeles waved Mexican flags in celebration of the media projection of Biden winning the presidential election.

Crowds are dancing & gathering in DTLA pic.twitter.com/c6gOFEDmFh — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) November 7, 2020

People danced and sang “F*ck Donald Trump.”

While three people carried “Viva Mexico” flags, other carried signs that read, “Burn it Down.”

DTLA: 3 Mexican flags are waved in support of Biden. A sign can be seen that reads “Burn it all Down” pic.twitter.com/1rHA7z583c — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) November 7, 2020

Another video shows two men carrying what they claimed to be stolen Trump-Pence signs. The signs were painted over with “F*ck Trump.”

I asked him where he got those signs, he said from someone’s yard & then laughed. pic.twitter.com/pvuwwhNFqT — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) November 7, 2020

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.