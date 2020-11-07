NYC Protests: Naked Reveler Dances in Fountain

In what was just another night of protests in New York City, a naked reveler was spotted dancing in a fountain while outdoor diners watched Friday night.

The protests throughout Manhattan began with a combination of a “Donald Trump is over” dance party and Black Lives Matter protest in Washington Square Park, the New York Post reported.

One protester, in what was potentially a political statement, took off his clothes and jumped into a fountain while dancing and shouting, “I’m Nevada!”

Ok here u go pic.twitter.com/ZabVeHApIW — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) November 7, 2020

The night had none of the violence that previous nights did when three female protesters were arrested Wednesday for allegedly punching and kicking police officers, and Thursday, when a man allegedly strangled an officer with a chain.

Friday night’s protesters eventually wound up in Chelsea, where many of the protesters danced to the Cha-Cha Slide across 23rd Street before they scattered away without incident.

There was at least one arrest among the stragglers who stayed behind at Washington Square Park after the park’s midnight closing.