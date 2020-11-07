WATCH: BLM Protester Dances with Effigy of Beheaded Donald Trump

A man in Madison, Wisconsin, dances with an effigy of a beheaded Donald Trump. (Twitter Video Screenshot/Rebecca Brannon)
Bob Price

A tweeted video shows a man with a Black Lives Matter flag dancing with an effigy of a beheaded Donald Trump. The man is standing above a crowd of Biden-Harris supporters during a Madison, Wisconsin, protest.

A video tweeted by cinematographer Rebecca Brannon shows a man dancing above a crowd of Biden-Harris supporters on Saturday. He is holding a Black Lives Matter flag in his right hand and a likeness of the severed head of President Trump in the other.

People in the crowd danced and sang “F*ck Donald Trump” while holding up an extended middle finger.

“Demonic,” Brannon tweeted in another video capturing the dance.

The rally, attended largely by white college-aged women, took place in front of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. “Is this cultural appropriation or…?” Brannon asked.

