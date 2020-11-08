One Dead in Shooting During Biden Celebration in Seattle

Seattle police are investigating a shooting that took place during a Biden celebration rally Saturday night. (Twitter Video Screenshot)
Authorities are investing a shooting death of a man during an election celebration for democratic candidate Joe Biden in the streets of Seattle.

Seattle Police released preliminary information in the case claiming that a 31-year-old man died from a gunshot wound while being transported to a local hospital. The shooting took place shortly after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 10th and East Pike streets.

On Saturday night and into Sunday morning, crowds gathered to celebrate at the intersection of 10th Street and East Pike, Seattle’s traffic officials revealed at the time warning motorists to take alternate routes.

Just hours later, Seattle Police warned about a shooting in that specific location while traffic officials asked motorists to avoid the area.

Cell phone video from the scene captured the moment when paramedics were loading the victim into an ambulance.

A second video by the same citizen journalist captured the moment when authorities worked on the crime scene.

