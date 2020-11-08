WATCH: BLM Protesters Harass Restaurant Patrons During Michigan Protest

BLM protesters harass restaurant patrons on the streets of Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Twitter Video Screenshot/Brendan Gutenschwager)
Twitter Video Screenshot/Brendan Gutenschwager
Bob Price

Black Lives Matter protesters marched through a group of restaurant patrons in Ann Arbor, Michigan Sunday night. Protesters shouted “Out of the restaurants and into the streets,” at diners seated at sidewalk tables.

Video tweeted by journalist Brendan Gutenschwager posted a video showing a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in Ann Arbor harassed restaurant patrons seated at sidewalk tables. The protesters shouted, “Out of the restaurant and into the streets” at the people trying to enjoy a Sunday evening dinner.

One older gentleman stood to express his displeasure with the marchers. Someone shouted “Sit down, grandpa,” Gutenschwager reported.

The protesters continued down the street and passed a police car while shouting, “power to the people.”

The protesters yelled, “How do you spell murderers?  AAPD!” for Ann Arbor Police Department.

The protests came on the sixth anniversary of the officer-involved shooting death of Aura Rosser, Gutenschwager stated.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.

 

