WATCH: Antifa Vandalizes Democrat HQ in Portland — Paints F**k Biden

The headquarters of the Democratic Party of Multnomah County, Oregon, came under attack Sunday night from Antifa protesters. The vandals smashed windows and painted “F**k Biden” followed by an Antifa brand. They also painted, “No more presidents” on the building.

“No Presidents” – Portland protesters tonight move from Laurelhurst Park to the Multnomah County Democrats building. Multiple windows were damaged. #PortlandProtests #Portland #Protest #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/kz7jNLz8pT — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) November 9, 2020

A photo tweeted by the Portland Police Bureau shows the vandalized headquarters building with smashed windows. In addition to the other two messages, vandals also painted “ACAB” and “BLM.”

Other videos tweeted by journalist Andy Ngo show the extent of the damage to the building.

The Multnomah County Democrats building in NE Portland was smashed up tonight by antifa in a planned direct action. Almost immediately after the attack, the anarchist graffiti on the office was painted over. #PortlandRiots #antifa #BLM pic.twitter.com/WvWvZwcJjY — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 9, 2020

Late on 8 Nov., a mob of antifa black bloc rioters marched to the Multnomah County Democrats office in Portland and smashed-up the building. Anarchist messages were also spray-painted on the exterior. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/XC62UBuxCg — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 9, 2020

Portland police officers made at least one arrest.

A marauding gang of antifa black bloc in Portland marched around and smashed up the Multnomah County Democrats building. Police made one arrest afterwards. Video by @NDpendentPDX. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/8oTsyybRHO — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 9, 2020

