Baltimore Cop Shot Sitting in Unmarked Car — Suspect Killed

An as-yet-unidentified suspect shot a Baltimore police officer while the officer sat in an unmarked police vehicle on Monday. The officer and/or his partner, both in plainclothes, returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times. The suspect later died from his wounds.

Two members of the Baltimore Police Department Warrant Apprehension Task Force sat in an unmarked police car on Monday morning at about 9:41 a.m. The officers were attempting to locate a suspect in a domestic violence case, the Baltimore Sun reported. While conducting surveillance, a man pulled up to the intersection, got out of his car, and fired multiple shots into the police vehicle, police told the local newspaper.

One of the rounds struck one of the officers in the upper thigh. Police report that one or more of the officers returned fire striking the suspect multiple times. Officials have not disclosed which officer or if both returned fire.

Ambulances transported the suspect and the wounded officer to a local trauma center. The suspect died from his wounds.

The as-yet-unidentified officer is reported to be in stable condition and is being treated for his injuries, the local newspaper reported.

This is reported to be the third officer-involved fatal shooting by Baltimore police officers this year. There have also been two other non-fatal officer-involved shootings, the newspaper stated.

Police investigators recovered the suspect’s weapon at the scene, officials disclosed.

Baltimore Council President and Mayor-Elect Brandon Scott issued a statement that read, “We know that there is a violence problem in Baltimore. We will not allow people to continue to cause mayhem and destruction in our city without being held accountable.”

One local resident complained to the newspaper about the large police response to the shooting of the officer.

“There’s trauma around here every single day,” the man said.

