Antifa Defaces Ulysses S. Grant High School in Portland

Antifa vandals deface U.S. Grant High School in Portland on the eve of Thanksgiving. (Twitter Video Screenshot/Andy Ngo)
Antifa vandalized Ulysses S. Grant High School in Portland, Oregon, Wednesday night. Vandals spraypainted “Stop honoring Nazi colonizers” and other messages on the school, signs, and sidewalks.

Independent journalist Andy Ngo tweeted video from the scene where “Antifa defaced Ulysses S. Grant High School in Portland in a direct action. Grant was the general who led the Union Army in the Civil War.”

Photojournalist and videographer Nick Lee tweeted multiple images and video from the school.

Protesters marched to the school earlier this year to decry the school’s name and mascot — the Generals.

