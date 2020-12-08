WATCH: Multiple Arrests After Antifa Vandalizes Portland ICE Facility — Again

ICE officers make an arrest outside their Portland, Oregon, facility. (Twitter Video Screenshot/Justin Yau)
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested multiple Antifa protesters after they allegedly vandalized the Portland, Oregon, ICE facility. The building has been a favorite site for direct actions in recent months.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations rushed out of the ICE facility in Portland to chase down a group of protesters who allegedly spray-painted on the building Sunday night, according to a tweet by Independent Media PDX. Agents arrested six or seven people based upon different media account tweets.

One tweet shows the vandalized building and a U.S. flag burning.

A tweet by freelance journalist Justin Yau shows a group of Antifa wearing black bloc outside the ICE facility.

Moments later, ICE agents ran out of the facility and began chasing Antifa to execute targeted arrests. Yau reports six people arrested. He also stated that two ambulances came to tend to the injured.

Independent Media tweeted a video showing ICE agents taking off after the subjects.

Another video shows agents making another arrest of a person near an ambulance.

