WATCH: Antifa Allegedly Stabs 4 Trump Supporters in Washington, D.C

Tweeted videos show an Antifa protester allegedly stabbing Trump supporters in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night. Additional videos show the man being captured by police after the Trump supporters retaliated and took him to the ground. Reports indicate four stabbing victims were transported to local hospitals.
A pair of videos tweeted by Mauro Gomez reportedly shows a “BLM/Antifa allegedly stabs 2 Trump supporters.”
Part 2 pic.twitter.com/9KZva4Ip4o
— Mauro (@mauricioxgomez) December 13, 2020
People surrounding the man can be heard yelling, “Knife, knife, knife.”
Photographer Shane B. Murphy reported via Twitter that four patients were transported to D.C. hospitals with varying injuries after “Antifa-BLM militant stabbed several Proud Boys.”
#Washington #DC
FOUR patients being transported with various injuries after an Antifa-BLM militant stabbed several Proud Boys. https://t.co/xM4c3hw2ZR
— Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) December 13, 2020
Later, NBC4 in Washington, D.C., reported that four people had been stabbed Saturday night.
Murphy tweeted another video from independent journalist @elaadeliahu showing the knife attack from a slightly different angle.
#Washington #DC
*potentially disturbing*
Alternate angle of stabbing in DC. https://t.co/HcyJWfVFGq
— Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) December 13, 2020
A video tweeted by Eric Thomas shows one of the stabbing victims being tended to by police.
a #ProudBoy is stabbed during a fight with #antifa and requests MPD attention. #DC #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/4XNXzvVaG9
— eric thomas (@justericthomas) December 13, 2020
Miss N0b0dy tweeted another video showing a second stabbing victim being tended to by Trump supporters and police.
Man stabbed#dc pic.twitter.com/P8jkAm16mA
— Miss N0b0dy (@MissN0b0dy1) December 13, 2020
Another Twitter user showed video screenshots he claims show a knife being held by an Antifa attacker. He also cited the Washington, D.C., knife laws.
Inb4
B-b-but proud boys had open containers before wahhhhh pic.twitter.com/wYyNh0jA0d
— Enter-Your_Name ➐ (@tr00p3RR) December 13, 2020
More confrontations continue as Antifa and Proud Boys clash in the streets.
More confrontations between #antifa and the #ProudBoys #stopthesteal#dc#dcprotests #dcriots#MarchForTrump pic.twitter.com/AtyYutSoWJ
— Miss N0b0dy (@MissN0b0dy1) December 13, 2020
Editor’s Note: This article was updated with additional information regarding the number of victims stabbed by the alleged attacker.
Lana Shadwick is a writer and legal analyst for Breitbart News. She is a trial lawyer who previously served as a prosecutor and family court associate judge in Texas. Follow her on Parler.
Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s Sunday-morning talk show, What’s Your Point? Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.