WATCH: Antifa Allegedly Stabs 4 Trump Supporters in Washington, D.C

Tweeted videos show an Antifa protester allegedly stabbing Trump supporters in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night. Additional videos show the man being captured by police after the Trump supporters retaliated and took him to the ground. Reports indicate four stabbing victims were transported to local hospitals.

A pair of videos tweeted by Mauro Gomez reportedly shows a “BLM/Antifa allegedly stabs 2 Trump supporters.”

People surrounding the man can be heard yelling, “Knife, knife, knife.”

Photographer Shane B. Murphy reported via Twitter that four patients were transported to D.C. hospitals with varying injuries after “Antifa-BLM militant stabbed several Proud Boys.”

Later, NBC4 in Washington, D.C., reported that four people had been stabbed Saturday night.

Murphy tweeted another video from independent journalist @elaadeliahu showing the knife attack from a slightly different angle.

A video tweeted by Eric Thomas shows one of the stabbing victims being tended to by police.

Miss N0b0dy tweeted another video showing a second stabbing victim being tended to by Trump supporters and police.

Another Twitter user showed video screenshots he claims show a knife being held by an Antifa attacker. He also cited the Washington, D.C., knife laws.

More confrontations continue as Antifa and Proud Boys clash in the streets.