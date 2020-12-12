WATCH: Violence Breaks Out as Antifa, Proud Boys Clash in D.C. Protest

DC police break up a fight between Antifa and Proud Boys on December 12. (Video Screenshot/Townhall Media/Julio Rosas)
Bob Price

Multiple fights broke out in Washington, D.C., as Antifa and Proud Boys protesters clashed Saturday afternoon. Police rushed in to break up the fights at more than one location.

Townhall.com writer Julio Rosas tweeted a video showing a group of Proud Boys protesters fighting with an Antifa group on December 12. Police quickly moved in a utilized pepper spray to move the crowds apart.

Another fight broke out between a group of Proud Boys and a person of unknown affiliation. Police stepped in again to break up the fight before serious injury could occur.

Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott tweeted one protester carrying a sign reading, “F**k Your Aunt Tifa.” Talcott noted that police chuckled at the sign.

Talcott also captured one of the fights shown above from a separate angle. The video shows the police effectively separating the crowd with pepper spray.

Talcott reported Proud Boys protesters expressed displeasure with D.C. police for keeping them out of BLM Plaza. Protesters can be seen shoving some of the officers.

Frustrated with police, the group marched back to Freedom Plaza and picked up some alcohol, Talcott reported.

