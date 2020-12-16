WATCH: Antifa Enforce Autonomous Zone Ahead of Seattle Homeless Camp Sweep

Autonomous zone set up in Seattle's Cal Anderson Park. (Twitter Video Screenshot/Jonathan Choe)
Bob Price

Videos tweeted by a Seattle journalist shows the fortification of a homeless camp ahead of a police sweep scheduled for Wednesday. One of the videos show Antifa members wearing black bloc chasing the camera crew from the area.

“Cal Anderson (Park) used to be one of the Crown Jewels of Seattle,” KOMO journalist Jonathan Choe tweeted. “This is what it looks like now. On the eve of an anticipated sweep, neighbors and business owners remain cautiously optimistic, because they have seen this play out before with the same results.”

Another video shows the fortification of the park as anarchists erect fences constructed of wooden pallets, furniture, and other materials dropped off to protect the homeless encampment. The video also shows the lack of sanitation and buildup of trash in the park.

Choe reported that some of the gates had been chained and their hinges glued to delay a law enforcement action in the park. The homeless sweep is scheduled for Wednesday.

Antifa members wearing black bloc approached Choe’s news crew as they set up to do a live shot from the scene. Choe said the people threw rocks at them and chased them away.

