Alleged Gunman on the Run After Pennsylvania Cop Shot Outside Police Station

A Pennsylvania police officer is in stable condition after being shot multiple times outside a McKeesport police station. Local prosecutors identified a suspect who is reportedly on the run.

McKeesport Police Chief Adam Alfer told reporters that a man identified as Koby Lee Francis, 22, is wanted for attempted homicide after he allegedly shot police officer Geriasimos Athans multiple times on Sunday, Action 4 News reported. Despite being shot in twice in the neck and once in the left shoulder, Officer Athans is said to be stable and alert.

The incident began when Francis came to the police station and was served with a family abuse protective order, Alfer stated. Later, police received a call from the petitioner who said Francis was near Yester Square in violation of the order. Dispatchers sent Officer Athans to the scene, who placed Francis in custody.

After recovering a firearm from Francis’ vehicle, officers transported him to the police station, officials stated. Once at the station, Francis allegedly produced a second firearm and shot Athans three times.

Police say Francis fled the scene.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office tweeted a photo of Francis and said he is wanted in connection to the shooting of a police officer.

Police throughout Allegheny County looking for this man, 22-year-old Koby Lee Francis of McKeesport, in connection with the shooting of a McKeesport police officer outside of the McKeesport police station late this afternoon. If you have any info, call 911 immediately ! pic.twitter.com/nZxOgPFZPq — AlleghenyCountyDA (@AlleghenyCoDA) December 21, 2020

Once arrested, Francis will reportedly face charges of attempted homicide and other crimes related to the alleged assault and subsequent escape.

Officials have not yet spoken to the officer about how Francis reached the station with a second gun in his possession.

Chief Alfer’s message to Francis: “turn yourself in.”

