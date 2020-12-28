Law Enforcement Group Hosts Jeep Convoy to Support Injured Officer

A pro-law enforcement group hosted a Jeep convoy Saturday afternoon to support a Delaware police officer who was shot multiple times in a shooting in Rehoboth, Delaware.

The organization, Jeepers Back the Blue, is a nonprofit that supports families of fallen officers and the broader law enforcement community, WMDT reported.

The event’s organizer, Jeff Lehnert, said Senior Corporal Tj Webb is currently recuperating from his injuries in a rehabilitation center until a doctor can authorize him to go home.

Lehnert said the Jeeps met up and then drove by the rehabilitation facility to support Webb.

“I hope he doesn’t feel like he’s alone in this, too many times you know after all the media dies down and the attention goes away they are left with themselves and thoughts and their struggles, we just want to let him know there’s people pulling for him, and hoping for him and that we are going to continue to support him as much as we can,” Lehnert said.

Jeepers Back the Blue has been around for three years, has raised more than $200,000 for families, and has assisted families in nine states.

The organization also hosted an event at the Dover International Speedway in September to honor fallen police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, WRDE reported.