GRAPHIC VIDEO: Woman Shot in the Neck Inside Capitol Building

Warning: This story contains graphic images.

A woman was shot in the neck inside the Capitol building, according to videos and photos shared to social media Wednesday afternoon.

Two graphic videos showed the young woman bleeding out of her neck while paramedics tried to place her on a stretcher inside the Capitol building. Pandemonium around the injured woman ensued while shots could be heard fired in the background.

A young woman was just shot in the neck right besides me in the Capitol Building pic.twitter.com/hLQo4IP8J1 — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 6, 2021

The woman was brought out of the building on a stretcher and transported out of the building. She remains in critical condition.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed that shots were being fired in the Capitol in an interview on Fox News Wednesday afternoon.

“Anyone involved in this — hear me very loud and clear — this is not the American way…this must stop now,” McCarthy said. “As a nation, we’ve got to come together…People are being hurt. There have been shots that have been fired.”