DOJ Arrests Man Who Entered Pelosi’s Office and Sat at Desk

TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 …
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Kyle Morris

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has arrested the demonstrator who entered the U.S. Capitol and put his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) desk, according to DOJ officials.

Richard Barnett, 60, has been arrested in Arkansas and charged with entering and remaining on restricting grounds, violent entry, and theft of public property.

Barnett faced immediate scrutiny from both sides of the aisle after a photo of him sitting behind Pelosi’s desk with his feet thrown across her desk went viral as demonstrators entered the Capitol.

Rioters breached the Capitol Police barricade around the building and forced their way inside, using riot shields and other implements to break windows before climbing in.

