NYPD Arrests 28 MLK Day Protesters — 11 Officers Injured

Hundreds of protesters gathered in groups across New York City on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, yet violence broke out when police tried to disperse some crowds.

At least 28 protesters who said they were calling for racial and social justice were arrested after a group marched from Barclays Center in Brooklyn to City Hall, where they were met by a large police presence.

The NBC affiliate in New York reported on the protests and implied they were treated unfairly:

The rally came to an end just as many Black Lives Matter protests ended last year. Police told protesters to disperse and violence broke out as officers began arresting demonstrators. Eleven officers were injured, according to the NYPD, but none in serious condition. One uniformed captain was hit in the head with a glass bottle. It’s unclear how many protesters were injured. Just last week, New York’s attorney general sued the New York Police Department over the rough treatment of protesters, calling it a part of a longstanding pattern of abuse that stemmed from inadequate training, supervision and discipline.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in the lawsuit that police mistreated protesters by using pepper spray and batons. The action also claims medical personnel and “legal observers” were arrested at past protests.

James’ lawsuit is the second against police.

“In October, the New York Civil Liberties Union and the Legal Aid Society sued the city on behalf of protesters who say they were assaulted and abused by police,” NBC reported.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter or send news tips to pstarr@breitbart.com