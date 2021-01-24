WATCH: Cop Car Runs Over Tacoma Crowd Who Attacked Vehicle

Tweeted video shows a Tacoma, Washington, police officer driving an SUV through a crowd of street-racing supporters. Police officials say the officer feared for his safety as the crowd pounded on the windows while surrounding the SUV and refusing to let it pass.

Twitter user Libertad Sam posted a video showing a crowd surrounding a Seattle police SUV. After the officer made attempts to get the crowd to move, the driver accelerated and drove through the crowd.

Tonight Tacoma Police squad car, ran over a group of car spectators,downtown Tacoma on Pacific ave around 6:30 p.m. Here’s a video from my personal snapchat. pic.twitter.com/jle0fkzrJM — Libertad Sam (@libertadsam03) January 24, 2021

As the officer speeds through the crowd, the vehicle appeared to lift up as it ran over one of the protesters.

A second video shows a slightly different angle and clearly shows one person in the crowd being run over by the vehicle. The police officer appears to back up, rev up the engine, and then charge into the crowd throwing bodies to the ground.

9th and Pacific Ave in Tacoma pic.twitter.com/C76iq2Eimw — Jason Gauthier (@jasonjgauthier) January 24, 2021

From the opposite side of the incident, a third video shows the person emerging from under the patrol unit as the driver speeds away.

Tacoma police squad car #2815 CLEARLY RAN OVER AND A GROUP OF PEOPLE INCLUDING A NOW HOSPITALIZED KID NAMED ANTHONY #JUSTICEFORANTHONY DONT LET THIS SHIT DIE‼️ THEY GONNA HEAR US THIS TIME @TacomaPD pic.twitter.com/umJQG52Uud — cierrasshit (@cierrasshit) January 24, 2021

Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Wendy Haddow told the Tacoma News-Tribune that officers responded to reports of street racers and a crowd of people blocking the streets.

Background: Tacoma police were responding to calls over this stunt driving in the street that shut down traffic. Such street gatherings have become common in the Pacific NW. The people mobbed one of the cop vehicles before he drove forward, hitting them. pic.twitter.com/hWxdffe9rN — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 24, 2021

She said the officer was afraid the crowd would break his glass. “That prompted him to speed out of the scene for his own safety,” she explained.

The newspaper reported only one person had to be transported to a hospital. That person reportedly sustained a laceration.

Alternate angle and up close view of the crowd surrounding and beating on the police cruiser and it speeding up to avoid the attack. #Tacoma pic.twitter.com/yV0r6EDq2P — Kitty UnShackled (AKA Boomhauer) (@KBoomhauer) January 24, 2021

The officer reportedly stopped a short distance away and reported the incident.

Antifa quickly responded to the incident and began utilizing Twitter to organize “a riot,” according to independent journalist Andy Ngo.

#Antifa in Washington state have already organized a riot to take place in Tacoma after a police cruiser hit a mob of people surrounding & hitting the car. Antifa are organizing carpools to travel there. #SeattleRiots pic.twitter.com/fOp2DB8DLb — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 24, 2021

Social media journalist Kitty UnShackled tweeted another video showing Antifa protesters marching into the street.

Tacoma police officials told reporters they contacted the Pierce County Force Investigation Team to look into the alleged use of deadly force by the officer.

“I am concerned that our department is experiencing another use of deadly force incident,” Police Chief Mike Ake said in the written statement. “I send my thoughts to anyone who was injured in tonight’s event, and am committed to our Department’s full cooperation in the independent investigation and to assess the actions of the department’s response during the incident.”

