Jalina Porter, the Biden State Department’s deputy spokesperson, once called the police a “threat” to “national security.”

Porter wrote in a 2016 Facebook post that “U.S. cops” posed the greatest national security threat, more than that of the Islamic State (ISIS) and Russian hackers because of the killings of black Americans.

“The largest threat to U.S. national security are U.S. cops,” wrote Porter, according to the Washington Free Beacon. “Not ISIS, not Russian hackers, not anyone or anything else.”

“If y’all don’t wake up and rise up to this truth, the genocide against Blacks in America will continue until we are near extinct,” Porter said. “That’s not the world I seek to live in or create for myself and those around me.”

Porter made the comments, according to the Free Beacon, in September 2016, not too long after a video surfaced of an unarmed black man named Terence Crutcher whom police shot in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Protests against police brutality sprouted throughout the U.S. in 2020 following the deaths of several black individuals in police-related incidents, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Porter used to work for Rep. Jerry McNerney (D-CA) as a congressional staffer and for former Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA), who currently works as a White House senior adviser.