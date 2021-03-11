WATCH: Antifa Attacks Portland Federal Courthouse After Barrier Wall Removed

Antifa attacks federal courthouse shortly after physical barrier taken down.
Antifa wasted no time in attacking the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, after officials removed the physical barrier put in place during last summer’s riots.

Earlier this week, Federal Protective Services officials took down the physical barriers put up over the summer surrounding the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse. Federal officials erected the fencing in July in response to weeks of rioting.

On Thursday, a small group of Antifa protesters took to the streets of Portland making their way to the federal courthouse. A series of videos on Twitter shows the scene and protesters attempt to force their way into the courthouse.

The taunting of security guards led to protesters throwing an unknown liquid and signs at the guards.

Department of Homeland Security federal agents came out of the build to form a human barricade to replace the fencing taken down earlier this week.

As the situation escalated, federal police fired a pepper ball at the protesters and made at least one arrest.

After arguing with Antifa protesters federal agents eventually went back inside the courthouse.

Protesters reportedly smashed at least one window at the courthouse. Most of the protesters retreated back across the street to await further responses from federal law enforcement. Some left the scene, witnesses report.

