Breonna Taylor Protests Turn Violent in Seattle, LA, and Portland

Protests marking the one-year anniversary of the officer-involved shooting death of Breonna Taylor turned violent in three West Coast cities Saturday night. The incidents evolved into riots in Los Angeles, Portland, and Seattle.

Marches in three West Coast cities became violent as protesters clashed with police and began destroying property, Fox News reported. Rioters threw rocks at police, vandalized police vehicles, and smashed windows of businesses.

Videos posted on Twitter show the escalation of violence in these cities and police attempts to contain the violence.

LOS ANGELES:

SEATTLE:

PORTLAND:

