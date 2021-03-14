Breonna Taylor Protests Turn Violent in Seattle, LA, and Portland

Antifa Breonna Taylor Protest in LA
Twitter video Screenshot
Bob Price

Protests marking the one-year anniversary of the officer-involved shooting death of Breonna Taylor turned violent in three West Coast cities Saturday night. The incidents evolved into riots in Los Angeles, Portland, and Seattle.

Marches in three West Coast cities became violent as protesters clashed with police and began destroying property, Fox News reported. Rioters threw rocks at police, vandalized police vehicles, and smashed windows of businesses.

Videos posted on Twitter show the escalation of violence in these cities and police attempts to contain the violence.

LOS ANGELES:

SEATTLE:

PORTLAND:

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.