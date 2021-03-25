WATCH: Protesters Stop LAPD Riot Squad from Clearing Homeless Park

A group of 200 protesters stopped a squad of riot-gear-equipped Los Angeles Police Department officers from clearing a homeless camp in the formerly scenic Echo Park.

City of Los Angeles officials dispatched LAPD officers in riot gear to clear homeless people from Echo Park, the Daily Mail reported. The order came after residents complained that the homeless camp made the beauty of the park unusable.

Officials posted a notice on Wednesday that the encampment would be closing and that people should remove all of their personal property.

LAPD officers carrying batons and rifles and wearing riot gear entered the “huge homeless encampment” in Echo Park to clear the area, the article continued. Approximately 200 protesters met the police and defended the homeless camp.

Over time, the camp grew to nearly 200 tents and spread out over half of the park. Local residents complained about drug use, other crimes, and an ever-increasing volume of garbage.

By 10:30 p.m. police officials ordered the protesters to disperse and declared the protest to be an “unlawful assembly.” The protesters refused to leave and began to clash with police.

The Daily Mail reported:

At one point during the confrontation, a line of police was seen moving slowly along Glendale Boulevard at the edge of the Echo Park Lake, telling protesters to leave. They were met with chants of ‘Whose park? Our park!’ Protesters then took up a chant, criticizing the police officers for their equipment. ‘Why are you in riot gear? I don’t see no riot here!’ they chanted.

Despite orders to leave the park, the then-smaller crowd remained Thursday morning.

The Wednesday night sweep operation appeared to fail and the homeless remained.